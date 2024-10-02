DJ Zwesta survives near-fatal collision with horse in Eastern Cape

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based DJ Zwesta narrowly escaped death after colliding with a horse on a freeway between Dutywa and Cofimvaba in the Eastern Cape last Saturday.

The horse landed on his windscreen, leaving the DJ with scratches and bruises.

DJ Zwesta, born Zwelihle Mathe, was travelling between two gigs when the accident occurred. After concluding his set in Cofimvaba at about 10pm, he travelled to his second show in Dutywa and along the way, he hit the horse, which died on impact.

The Nkayi-born, Bulawayo-bred DJ shared images of his damaged car and his injuries on social media.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz, he recounted the terrifying experience.

“I had two events that night – one in Cofimvaba and another in Dutywa. The distance between the towns is about 120kms. As I was driving on the highway near Tsomo, a horse suddenly appeared on the road. It was brown and black, and I only saw it at the last second,” DJ Zwesta explained.

Travelling at the national speed limit of 120 km/h, DJ Zwesta had little time to react.

“At less than 15m away, there was no time to brake. I swerved, but the horse reacted violently, crashing into my windscreen. It shattered completely, and I drove about 100m without being able to see before bringing the car to a stop.”

A driver behind him confirmed that if not for DJ Zwesta’s quick response, they would have also crashed into the horse.

While waiting for police assistance, DJ Zwesta and the other driver spent two hours directing traffic, ensuring other motorists avoided the dead horse lying on the road.

DJ Zwesta cancelled his second performance and was escorted to the hospital by the police to seek treatment.

This is the third time DJ Zwesta has faced a near-death experience.

His first was in 2012 when he survived an accident that killed two people and left him in ICU. His second brush with death occurred in 2019, just days before Sangoma Anele Hoyana was murdered by Eastern Cape farm owner Fritz “Majeke” Joubert.



At that time, DJ Zwesta recalled how 45-year-old Fritz “Majeke” Joubert allegedly intimidated him and harassed his girlfriend, all while maintaining a facade of friendship.

DJ Zwesta had been staying at the farm days before an event on a Wednesday, during which Joubert was to be ordained and integrated into the community’s traditional leadership. Days later, on that fateful Saturday, Joubert violently attacked Sangoma Anele Hoyana.

Graphic videos circulated on social media, showing a hysterical Joubert referring to Hoyana as “Satan” while brutally beating him with his fists and the butt of a rifle, resulting in fatal head injuries.

Joubert was later shot dead by police at the scene.