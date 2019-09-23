Djembe Monks for Victoria Falls Carnival

23 Sep, 2019 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Djembe Monks for Victoria Falls Carnival Djembe Monks

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent 

TRIBAL house trio Djembe Monks and electro-dance DJ Ryan Synth have been added to the Victoria Falls Carnival list of entertainers.

The carnival will be held from December 29 to 31 in the resort town. 

Joining the Djembe Monks are DJ Colastraw, Nic Fourie Shylo, DJ T-Bass, DJ Doowap, Ray Dizz and Jason Le Roux.

Carnival organisers said: “The celebrated DJs from Zimbabwe, Botswana, United Kingdom and South Africa will cover everything from House to Hip Hop, Trap, Grime, Gqom, Bass, Deep House, Tribal House, Afro-deep and Dance.”

This will be Djembe Monks’ first time to perform at the carnival with the trio’s spokesperson Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo saying being on the line-up is an opportunity for the crew to share their music with a diverse audience.

“The carnival is a happy space, an exciting African experience. We look forward to sharing our music with different people from all over the world. At the same time, we’re excited to be on that stage for the first time,” said Rootz.

Djembe Monks will join South Africa’s DJ Prince Kaybee, Samthing Soweto, Zimbabwe’s Flying Bantu, Botswana’s Sereetsi & The Natives and Zafari. 

The carnival festivities will begin on December 29 with a train party followed by a concert at the Victoria Falls Primary School on December 30. A New Year’s Unity concert will be staged at the same venue on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Djembe Monks will perform at The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire in Harare this Saturday. The event which will feature performances by Takura, Tammy Moyo and The Movement will be held at Donnybrook Park. 

Share This:

More Stories:

Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Donate To Cyclone Idai Relief
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting