Djembe Monks for Victoria Falls Carnival

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

TRIBAL house trio Djembe Monks and electro-dance DJ Ryan Synth have been added to the Victoria Falls Carnival list of entertainers.

The carnival will be held from December 29 to 31 in the resort town.

Joining the Djembe Monks are DJ Colastraw, Nic Fourie Shylo, DJ T-Bass, DJ Doowap, Ray Dizz and Jason Le Roux.

Carnival organisers said: “The celebrated DJs from Zimbabwe, Botswana, United Kingdom and South Africa will cover everything from House to Hip Hop, Trap, Grime, Gqom, Bass, Deep House, Tribal House, Afro-deep and Dance.”

This will be Djembe Monks’ first time to perform at the carnival with the trio’s spokesperson Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo saying being on the line-up is an opportunity for the crew to share their music with a diverse audience.

“The carnival is a happy space, an exciting African experience. We look forward to sharing our music with different people from all over the world. At the same time, we’re excited to be on that stage for the first time,” said Rootz.

Djembe Monks will join South Africa’s DJ Prince Kaybee, Samthing Soweto, Zimbabwe’s Flying Bantu, Botswana’s Sereetsi & The Natives and Zafari.

The carnival festivities will begin on December 29 with a train party followed by a concert at the Victoria Falls Primary School on December 30. A New Year’s Unity concert will be staged at the same venue on New Year’s Eve.

Meanwhile, Djembe Monks will perform at The Mighty Zambezi Bonfire in Harare this Saturday. The event which will feature performances by Takura, Tammy Moyo and The Movement will be held at Donnybrook Park.