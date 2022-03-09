Djembe Monks get Carnival slot

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE Victoria Falls Carnival has announced Phase 3 of artistes who will form part of the already star-studded line-up for the three-day festivities from 29 April to 1 May.

Victoria Falls’ very own Flying Bantu and Bulawayo’s Djembe Monks will be joining previously announced artistes who include Scorpion Kings, Nutty O, Master KG and Gemma Griffiths for the carnival’s 10th edition. Other artistes that have been announced include King Her, DJ Colastraw, DJ LaTimmy and KHOISAN (Botswana).

Djembe Monks and Flying Bantu are not new to the carnival as they have graced the event before.

The carnival that could not be held in the past two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is a celebration of Africa’s diverse cultures and art. It attracts revellers from different parts of the globe and has been growing with each edition.

Organisers have said event preparations are at an advanced stage with the forthcoming event set to make the long weekend memorable as May 1 will be Workers’ Day. Another exciting development to the carnival is that after 10 years, the event will be moving to a new venue, the Elephant Hills Resort which is situated just 4km from the mighty Victoria Falls.

“The main stage will be set up on the driving range of the resort, right next to the Zambezi River,” event organisers said.

To kick off the event will be performances by Amapiano Kings and Queen — DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Sha Sha. Jerusalema hit-maker Master KG and a host of other top artistes and performers will take over the next day for an Electric Safari Experience.

The last day of the carnival will see fun lovers being treated to a Secret Picnic Bush Party.

“Carnival goers should expect laid-back vibes with various live acts on the day as well as delicious local cuisine and craft brew. What better way to celebrate the last day of the carnival than with a Sunday feast,” festival director Craig Bright said.

The carnival is usually held in December as a New Year’s Eve bash but due to Covid-19 restrictions, organisers were forced to move it to April after regulations were relaxed.

Commenting on this development, Bright said it was a good one as they had always wanted to change the dates.

“We’re very excited about the new dates as we’ve had some wonderful feedback. Ticket sales have been moving as well and everyone’s happy. This is also good for businesses in Vic Falls as we’re bringing business at a time when it is not very busy.”

Asked on their plan for the 10-year milestone, Bright said: “We have an incredible line-up from Zimbabwe, Botswana and South Africa, all the big names in the industry. We also have amazing surprises up our sleeves as well. As a 10-year celebration that we were supposed to have two years ago, we’re geared up and ready to roll.”

He said attendants of the carnival will enjoy a variety of activities which include Canopy Tour, Sunset Cruise, White Water Rafting, Helicopter Flights, Bungee Jumping, Zip Lining, Bicycle Rides and Canoe Safaris.

The resort city of Victoria Falls will also play host to the Mapopoma Festival Easter Edition that will run from April 15 to 16. – @eMKlass_49