Djembe Monks headline Shoko Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

THE Shoko Festival started yesterday, but due to the Covid-19 situation, it is being live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The festival ends on Saturday.

The local headline acts for the 2021 are edition Djembe Monks, Mimmie Takurwana, Tocky Vibes, Feli Nandi, Voltz JT and Van Choga.

International acts include award-winning UK rapper, Dizraeli, and Dutch spoken word artiste, Smita James.

Events to look out for include the first-ever comedy roast of a Zimbabwean politician. LEAD president Linda Masarira will be at the mercy of some of Zimbabwe’s top comedians led by Doc Vikela who will be the Roastmaster.

Festival director Samm Farai Monro aka Comrade Fatso said: “We look forward to taking our audience on a virtual journey this year. Once again we aim to challenge our audiences and ourselves with brave and unique programming.

“From our Shoko Roast that speaks truth to power to our Lost Spoken Word Journey which will break boundaries and borders with poetry, the cutting edge new voices in the Underground to the big name acts at Peace in the Hood, the laughter of the Africa Satire Convention to our Digital Media Week which will present inspiring talks and panels. This will be a journey into the Shoko Universe to inspire you and make you move.”

Shoko Festival is proudly sponsored by the Prince Claus Fund and the Embassy of the Netherlands.

Over the years the festival has provided a platform for hundreds of young Zimbabwean rappers, comedians, musicians and spoken word artistes to perform, collaborate and express themselves.

Shoko Festival is a production of Magamba Network. – @mthabisi_mthire