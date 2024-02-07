Djembe Monks ready to rock Bulawayo Shutdown with Kwesta

Mbulelo Mpofu

THE Bulawayo Shutdown gig is back for its 7th edition on 27 April, and one of the acts that will grace the stage is the Afro-tribal house band, Djembe Monks.

The band is thrilled to be part of the event, which will also feature South African rapper, Kwesta, and local stars such as Enzo Ishal, Bazooker, Ma9nine, DJ Liz, and DJ Fifi.

The venue for the gig is yet to be announced, but the band is confident that it will be a memorable night for the fans and the performers. Djembe Monks’ DJ Slimzar Wa Afrika said in an interview that the gig is a great opportunity to connect with other artists and audiences.

“We are extremely excited to be part of this year’s Shutdown. No doubt, this is one of the biggest festivals happening in the city at a time where a lot of people from various places in the world are in town for the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

“This is an opportunity to connect with both locals and people from outside on home soil, not forgetting the opportunity to share the stage with big artistes from both local and regional jurisdictions,” he said.

DJ Slimzar Wa Afrika, along with Khotso Seromolla Nare and Emmanuel Rootzkollosal, form the Djembe Monks, a band that has been making waves in the tribal house scene. They are also working on a new single, which will feature Thandi Moyo and will be the first track on their upcoming EP.

“We are set to release our single featuring Thandi Moyo and this will be the first track on our upcoming EP to be released later on in April. The project is nearing completion and it will be followed up by a music video,” he said.

The Bulawayo Shutdown gig is an annual event that coincides with the ZITF and showcases the best of Zimbabwean and regional talent. It is a platform for both entrepreneurs and artists to network and entertain the masses.

@MbuleloMpofu