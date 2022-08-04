Djembe Monks reunite with Plumtree fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TRIBAL house trio Djembe Monks are set to reunite with their fans from the border town of Plumtree, where they are billed to perform this weekend.

The group will break a four-year hiatus as they last performed koTitji as Plumtree is affectionally known, in December 2018.

The show will be held at the famous party vibe joint Chicken King on Saturday, where live performances will also come from Plumtree-based Babongile Sibanda and Victoria Falls-based Babilian.

Award-winning wheel spinner DJ Yugoe alongside DJs Skaiva, Maba, Lexx and Que will be on the decks.

Event organisers Toundtainment director Handy Sibanda said:

“The first time I saw the International house music group Djembe Monks was through a live performance in Victoria Falls a few years ago. Their well-polished set blew me away and as an event organiser, we feel we owe such quality entertainment to people on our doorsteps in Plumtree.

“Their energy is infectious and people should come for a life-changing experience with these guys,” said Handy.

Djembe Monks is comprised of Emmanuel “Rootz” Nkomo on Congo drums, Ngqabutho “Slimzar Wa Africa” Ncube the DJ and Khotso “Torture Drum” Nare on drums. They fuse these three elements to come up with a unique sound.

[email protected]_mthire