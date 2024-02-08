Djembe Monks to rock Centurion Pub and Grill’s grand opening

Mbulelo Mpofu

CENTURION Pub and Grill, the new hotspot at Queens Sports Club, is ready to make a splash with its official opening this weekend. The pub, which replaced The Boundary last year, has undergone a major upgrade to create an artistic and exquisite ambience for its patrons.

To celebrate its grand opening, the pub has lined up a stellar entertainment programme featuring the Afro-tribal trio, Djembe Monks, who will headline the night event on Saturday. The trio will be supported by some of the finest wheel-spinners in the city, namely DJ Henry, DJ Jussa, and DJ Cuzzin.

Emmanuel ‘Manu’ Mahaso, the Operations Manager of Centurion Pub and Grill, said they are excited to host Djembe Monks as they embody the kind of entertainment they want to offer.

“We are ready to host Djembe Monks this weekend as they resonate with the kind of entertainment that we want to offer. This is our first high-profile gig that will serve as our official opening since the upgrade. We also have Band Fusion already coming to complete the high quality entertainment calendar as we continue to bring top drawer entertainment to keep abreast of the amazing latest trends,” he said.

