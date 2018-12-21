Djibouti refs for FCP, AS Otoho second leg

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

DJIBOUTI nationals will handle FC Platinum’s Total Caf Champions League first round second leg encounter against AS Otoho of the Republic of Congo set for Saturday at Mandava Stadium.

According to information from Caf, the referee is Souleiman Ahmed Djamal and will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Salah Arbi Mohammed and Rachid Waiss Bouraleh. Pure Platinum need to avoid a defeat or a scoring draw to sail through to the group stages of the tournament for the first time in their history.

After securing a draw in Owando, Congo Brazzaville on Sunday under very difficult environment where the referee of the day from Togo stole the limelight for all the wrong reasons, the platinum miners will be hoping that this week’s officials will not repeat Owando’s shame.

After the match FC Platinum immediately said they will file an official letter of complaint against the referee, who awarded an incredible 16 free kicks inside 20 minutes to the hosts while denying the visitors clear set pieces, including two penalty calls in the first half.

With a 1-1 draw on the road, a result which satisfied coach Norman Mapeza, the Zvishavane based side are relishing their chances of going through but must avoid complacency and show the same zeal they did in the jungles of the Congo on Sunday.

Against all odds, the platinum boys stood their ground and came back from a goal down to level matters early in the second half.

Qualification to the group stages will guarantee the Zimbabwean champions more than half a million dollars after Caf increased the prize money for all its competitions.

Mapeza will likely not tamper much with the squad that started in Owando in which he used a 4-3-3 tactical formation.