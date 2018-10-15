Djokovic closing in on Nadal’s No 1 spot

The Chronicle
Paris — Novak Djokovic is closing in on Rafael Nadal’s No 1 spot after winning the Shanghai Masters title, according to the ATP Tour rankings released yesterday.
Nadal is struggling with a knee injury and has decided to sit out the current Asian segment of the ATP Tour.
Last week he joined the clean-up operation after deadly flash floods on his native Majorca.
After his 6-3, 6-4 victory over Borna Coric in the Shanghai final on Sunday, Djokovic is just 215 points behind the Spaniard.
Top 20 in the latest ATP Tour rankings
1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 7 660
2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7 445
3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6 260
4. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5 860
5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5 025
6. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4 185
7. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3 825
8. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3 775
9. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3 440
10. John Isner (USA) 3 290
11. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2 910
12. David Goffin (BEL) 2 855
13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2 415
14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2 315
15. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 2 125
16. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2 007
17. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1 940
18. Jack Sock (USA) 1 850
19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1 838
20. Milos Raonic (CAN) 1 810 — AFP.