Djokovic eyes Tokyo Open return

Cape Town — Novak Djokovic has given an update on the injury that he aggravated at the US Open and is eyeing a return to action in time for the Tokyo Open later this month.

The world No 1 was forced to retire in his last-16 match against Stan Wawrinka in New York, later admitting that the shoulder injury behind the retirement had been bothering him for weeks.

He has remained relatively tight-lipped about his condition since, with some reputable media outlets claiming he would undergo season-ending surgery.

That, at least, doesn’t seem to be the case, although Djokovic is clearly keen avoid a solid commitment on his schedule right now.

“Unfortunately, the injury was of a more serious nature,” Djokovic told RTS Serbia.

“It prevented me from continuing the tournament in New York. I’m very sorry.

“It’s one of the four biggest tournaments, especially important in the second part of the season. I would like to tell you when I will be back, but I really do not know exactly,” he said.

“I monitor the results of rehabilitation every day. I monitor how the shoulder responds to recovery.

“I hope to be on the court in a week or two. For now, in an ideal scenario, the plan is to play Tokyo.”

Meanwhile, Tennis star Serena Williams has become the latest victim of racial abuse after a Romanian TV host called her a monkey.

Radu Bancui, who presents a late-evening TV show for B1 TV in Romania, was hit with the pretty paltry fine of €1 700 for comments he made in which he compared Williams to a monkey.— Sport24.