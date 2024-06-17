DNA experts roped in to identify 8 burnt accident victims

Nqobile Tshili,[email protected]

FORENSIC experts have been roped in to identify the eight victims who were burnt beyond recognition following a bus accident that occurred in Manicaland province on Sunday.

The victims are said to be church members who were coming from a gathering. National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a fatal road traffic accident, which occurred at the 26 kilometre peg along Nyabadza-Gandanza Road on Sunday, which left 10 more others injured.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that eight people are suspected to have been burnt beyond recognition whilst 10 others were injured when a Pashonlink bus with 65 passengers caught fire,” he said. “Investigations by the police have established that the bus caught fire after some passengers had alerted the driver that smoke was coming out of the engine,” said Comm Nyathi.

“As a result, the driver stopped the bus to investigate the source of the smoke. Subsequently, a ball of fire came out of the engine and engulfed the whole bus after the driver had opened the engine cover.”

He said the driver and 57 passengers escaped from the burning bus through the door and emergency exit windows.

“Nine injured victims were admitted at Rusape General Hospital and three were treated and discharged while one victim was referred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital, Mutare.

Experts are currently at the scene to obtain DNA samples to identify the eight victims,” he said. He said more details on the matter will be released in due course. -@nqotshili