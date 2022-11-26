DNA nails “man” who impregnated nine-year-old Tsholotsho girl

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Temba Dube, Online News Editor

THE nine-year-old girl from Tsholotsho who recently gave birth was impregnated by her 13-year-old cousin, DNA tests have revealed.

Police have confirmed the development on Twitter.

“DNA results obtained from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) on 25 November 2022, in connection with the partenity of the nine-year-old girl’s child have established that the victim’s cousin brother (13) is the father,” tweeted the police.

The two children have since been scheduled to go for counselling.

