Do not politicise Govt’s food aid programme — Dep Min Marapira

THE Deputy Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Davis Marapira, has stressed that community leaders must not politicise the Government’s food aid programme.

He urged them to ensure that the food aid is distributed fairly to all citizens of the country, regardless of their political affiliation.

More than one million people in the Matabeleland region will receive food aid this year, as the Government has created a comprehensive plan to provide food relief to communities as per President Mnangagwa’s instruction to prevent hunger-related deaths.

Deputy Minister Marapira addressed villagers from Garanyemba in the Gwanda District to ensure that the drought relief programme is conducted in a fair and just manner.

He expressed his concern over reports of community leaders using the food aid programme for political gain, demanding sexual favours from women in exchange for grain, and denying food aid to beneficiaries based on their political background.

Such actions are contradictory to Government agendas and the President’s expectations, Deputy Minister Marapira said.

“Food assistance is coming to you and for a start, each person will receive 7,5kg of grain.

“This is in fulfilment of the President’s assurance that no one should die of hunger in this country. As Government, we have received with concern reports that some community leaders are politicising Government’s food aid programme.