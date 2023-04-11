Doart to participate in DSWF Wildlife Artiste of The Year competition

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FINE artist Brendon Tylor Doart (real name Brendon Mubemi) has been named among artists set to partake at this year’s David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation (DSWF) Artiste of The Year competition.

The competition is an internationally renowned wildlife art competition and exhibition, which each year attracts entries from some of the most talented artists around the globe, who come together to celebrate the beauty of the natural world. Since its inception in 2008, the DSWF Wildlife Artist of the Year has raised more than £1.7 million to benefit conservation work across Africa and Asia.

The Bulawayo-based artist managed to make the cut with his portrait that showcases the beauty of Zimbabwe through one of the Big 5, the elephant.

Said Brendon Tylor Doart: “I managed to be part of the competition through my work that mostly reflects the beauty of wildlife breeding and our wildlife survival in parts of Zimbabwe.

“By being part of the competition, I want to ensure that we protect and make sure the remaining elephants’ breeding shouldn’t be wiped away by us, but embrace what we have.”

Each year, the exhibition showcases a breathtaking selection of shortlisted artworks commended by an expert judging panel that portray a variety of techniques and mediums; from recycled plastic sculptures to intricate pencil drawings, to vast colourful oil paintings, and everything in between.

@mthabisi_mthire