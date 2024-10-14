Doc Vikela set to entertain Gwanda with hilarious comedy show

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Talented and hilarious comedian Doc Vikela is set to entertain his followers in the mining town of Gwanda this Saturday.

The comedy show will feature Gwanda’s rising musician, Kay Kid UMfanomsotho. The event will kick off at 6pm at the Gwanda Hotel.

In an interview with Chronicle Showbiz Online, Doc Vikela shared that this show is part of Simuka Comedy’s initiative to reach every corner of the country by collaborating with local talent.

“What inspired me is the need for greater outreach across all provinces. We’ve done it before, but this time, we are being more intentional about partnering with local businesses and influential community members.

“We’ve teamed up with Dr Chimberengwa to ensure we have a solid presence on the ground. Our goal is to create a circuit in Zimbabwe where young comedians can perform after us, fostering a vibrant comedy community. This will lead to more informed comedy sets and better performances,” he explained.

Doc Vikela, who has performed in Gwanda twice at private events, expressed his excitement for the upcoming show, promising fans an unforgettable experience.

“Expect fireworks! It’s going to be jokes after jokes, and we are going to give them a good time,” he said.

Kay Kid UMfanomsotho also shared his enthusiasm for being part of the show, stating, “I’m super excited! Everyone attending should expect a dope set from me as this is my first time opening for a comedy show.

“I have some fresh hits, and although I haven’t released them yet, I plan to perform a few on the day. So, people should come in numbers!” – Follow Mthabisi on Twitter: @mthabisi_mthire