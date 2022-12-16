Doctors for ED offer free health care to senior citizens

Rutendo Nyeve, Chronicle Reporter

GOGO Bongai Mpofu (67) from Luveve suburb in Bulawayo was diagnosed with High Blood Pressure and diabetes a decade ago and she had to be put on medication which requires her to buy medicines every month.

She was however finding it difficult to raise enough money for her medication thereby compromising her health.

Gogo Mpofu was among scores of elderly people who last Sunday benefited from free health care services and drugs that were given courtesy of a partnership between a local businessman Mr Brian Samuriwo and Doctors and Nurses for Economic Development.

Five doctors, two laboratory scientists, counsellors and 15 nurses drawn from the city’s central hospitals were at Chigumira Shopping Centre in Luveve suburb last Sunday under the banner Doctors and Nurses for ED, to offer free health care services.

“I want to thank the sponsors of this programme because most of us as the elderly at times cannot afford to buy medication. We benefited from free health care services and medication which in some cases is very expensive. We want to thank the Government, Zanu- PF and Mr Brian Samuriwo whom we are told sponsored this programme,” said Gogo Mpofu.

She said she was diagnosed with High Blood Pressure and diabetes a few years ago and she at times was finding it difficult to raise enough money for her medication .

“Today I got the tablets for free and I am overwhelmed by this generosity,” said Mrs Mpofu.

Mr Samuriwo said by assisting the elderly he was giving back to the community and said children under five years old also benefitted.

“I am a son of Luveve and I felt I have to give back to the community. The Second Republic has said

good health is one of the key pillars towards achieving Vision 2030 hence the need to complement Government efforts to ensure access to quality health services. I believe a healthy nation is a productive nation,” said Mr Samuriwo.

The Deputy National Chairperson for Doctors and Nurses for ED, Dr Isheunesu Makwambeni, who is stationed at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) said: “We are providing Voluntary Testing and Counselling (VTC), general consultations and we have a small pharmacy where we are providing drugs.

This programme is ongoing; we are visiting all the districts in Bulawayo.”

Dr Makwambeni said they were working with Zanu- PF Bulawayo Provincial leadership.

“We are mainly targeting the elderly with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes. We are also doing HIV testing targeting the youths,” he said.

Sister Carl Gava said the initiative is meant to ensure as many citizens as possible access health services including the elderly and children.

“As doctors and nurses for ED, we decided to offer our services for free so that those who cannot afford such services are not denied the right to access health care services,” said Sister Gava.

Plans are underway to extend the programme to other areas in Matabeleland.