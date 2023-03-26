Breaking News
Document authentication to be done at ZITF 2023

26 Mar, 2023 - 13:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava

The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Government will be offering document authentication and attestation services at the forthcoming Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZTIF) to all members of the public.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade said people who have documents they want to authenticate will pay $ 500 per copy for personal documents and $1 000 per copy for company documents and they will only be accepting swipe.

The trade fair shall be held from March 25 to 29 from 9 am to 3 pm and the ministry shall be at the International Exhibition Centre.

“In this regard, the Ministry calls upon all nationals visiting the ZTIF who wish to authenticate their national documents issued in Zimbabwe for use abroad, to come forth for the aforementioned services,” read the statement. @flora_sibanda

