Documentary on inter-racial relationships

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

A media company, Her Shoes are blue is set to launch a documentary film titled Sawubona from the other side, which is based on inter-racial relationships at the Bulawayo Club on Saturday.

The cinematic show that will screen from 4pm to 5pm tackles the challenges and triumphs of couples of different races and focuses on the lives of those living in modern-day Zimbabwe and the United Kingdom.

A statement issued by the organisers revealed that the film aims at addressing social issues that are usually ignored due to the Zimbabwean colonial history.

“Much like the subject of dating across tribal lines, discussions around the pressures, demands, and struggles of interracial relationships are very much ignored in Zimbabwean media due to sensitivities stemming from our country’s complicated history.

“Her shoes are blue CEO, Khotso Sibanda has, however, chosen to challenge the norm of using silence as a solution and brought the very relevant subject to the screen through film,” read the statement.