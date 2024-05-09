Documentary on teen pregnancy, SRHR set for premiere

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

BULAWAYO social change filmmaker, Lonesome K Tapiwa is set to premiere a documentary to spotlight teenage pregnancy, HIV, and STI issues in Zimbabwe on Friday.

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo will host this premiere in the afternoon while YouTubers will watch it on Tapiwa’s @ProjectImpact channel.

According to Tapiwa, the documentary, titled, “Sex, Rights & Survival” doesn’t scratch on the surface but rather, delves “beyond the statistics of teenage pregnancy, HIV, and STIs, to understand the lived experiences, perspectives, and remarkable resilience of girls facing these challenges in diverse communities.”

Set against the backdrop of the country’s cultural and policy constraints on access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) information and services, the film takes viewers to the heart of Ngozi Mine – a symbol of environmental degradation and poverty, where social issues like child marriage, gender-based violence, and limited access to healthcare are in short supply.

Tapiwa said the documentary will not just dish out facts and statistics, but will also advocate for policy reforms around SRHR issues.

“This film will shed light on the critical need for comprehensive reproductive healthcare, accurate information, and empowered decision-making for both boys and girls.

“It compels us to advocate for policy reforms that address SRHR issues and promote gender equality, increased access to sexual and reproductive health, family planning, and contraceptive methods. And empowering women and girls through education, economic opportunities, and dismantling harmful gender norms. This is not just a film screening, it’s a call to action,” shared Tapiwa.

The documentary, culminates Tapiwa’s participation in the prestigious Community Engagement Exchange (CEE) Programme in the US, a year-long initiative funded by the US Department of State.

He was part of a 142 young change leaders cohort selected from over 7 000 applicants globally.

Quizzed on his experience with the CEE Programme, Tapiwa said: “I was equipped with the skills and resources to develop a project addressing critical issues within my community.”

“For my action plan, I chose to focus on the health challenges faced by young people living near the Ngozi Mine dumpsite.

The documentary, which was in production for about nine months, is a collaborative effort between Keaitse Films, Vusa Mkhaya Music, Kudakwashe Children’s Home, Bill and Peggy Self, the HideOut Cafe, NGZ, Hand2Mouth, the U.S Department of State, and Projekt Impact.

The documentary’s executive producers were Bob & Holstrom family.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A session, offering an opportunity to discuss the themes and suggest solutions.

Tapiwa works as a Volunteer Outreach Programmes Assistant for Amplifying Girls’ Voices through Digital Arts and as a Sub-Saharan Project Specialist for Hand2Mouth, a non-profit theatre organisation.

He is also a theatre artist, producer, documentary filmmaker, social worker, and Child Safeguarding Protection Officer.

In recent history, he has participated in various programmes, including the CEE, the World Forum for Democracy in France, and the Build Population, Health, Environment, and Development leadership programme in Malawi.

With extensive experience in working with marginalised communities, Tapiwa is dedicated to using his skills to educate and empower young people on issues like health, wellbeing, youth empowerment, peace, democracy, and gender equality.

He believes in the potential of young people to create a more just and equitable world and has a proven track record of driving transformative change in his community through creative and innovative approaches. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu