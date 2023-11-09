Doek and jeans event on next month

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

Ladies may want to keep their doeks (headwraps) close by as another mega party, dubbed “Doek and Jeans” is on the cards.

The event which is being organised by Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation will take place on December 2 at Hillside Dams Conservancy in Bulawayo.

In its third edition this year, the event aims to give women an opportunity to unwind, distress, and have fun while also encouraging networking and sharing life experiences.

“Doek and Jeans is a festival that upholds ubuntu, celebrating women and giving them an opportunity to de-stress, unwind and have fun. This event gives women an opportunity to network and share life experiences, hence encouraging each other to be better people in society,” organisers said in a press statement.

To ensure attendees have reliable transportation, the organisers have said they will provide transport to the venue from the CBD.

“There will be transport provided from town to Hillside Dams Conservancy covered on the ticket price. Our transport will be available till the end of the event to ensure all participants are transported back to town without any challenges.”

To ensure a family-friendly environment, organisers said a dedicated kids’ corner will be set up, complete with jumping castles, trampolines, and a cotton candy machine.

The venue itself is a scenic resort area offering a refreshing atmosphere and additional recreational activities such as zip line, canoeing, rowing and live entertainment.

Organisers also expressed their wish to expand the festival.

“In the near future, we’re planning to host the national Women’s festival where we’ll recognise women nationally and also promote women-related businesses. That way, women will be given opportunities to network and encourage each other to be better people in the society,” read the statement. – @TashaMutsiba