Doek and Slay event expands to empower women in Zambia

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected] THE Doek and Slay event is set to take place in Bulawayo on Sunday with organisers saying preparations are complete for the highly anticipated gathering.

The event is set to bring together women from all corners of Bulawayo for a day of relaxation, empowerment, and camaraderie, free from the presence of men.

Local artistes Freeman and Enzo Ishall will also grace the stage, providing entertainment for the attendees.

In a move to further bolster female empowerment, the event’s organisers have expanded its focus to include a business exhibition, inviting all female entrepreneurs — except those in the food industry — to showcase their products and services.

The event is set to debut in Zambia in October, marking the beginning of its international journey. The debut event in Zambia will feature Raroora hit-maker, Enzo Ishall, who will showcase the best of Zimbabwean entertainment.

In an interview, event organiser Anesu Rwanya shared his vision for the event’s future.

“The event is growing like wildfire. We’ve already made our mark in Zambia, and we’re not stopping there. We plan to take Doek and Slay to South Africa, the United Kingdom, Botswana, and the United States, empowering women across the globe,” he said.

With past editions being both successful and empowering, women in Bulawayo are eagerly counting down the days to network, showcase their talents, and hit the dance floor as the event draws near.