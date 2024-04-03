Doek and Slay organisers replace Lady Du with ExQ

Natasha Mutsiba,[email protected]

The highly-anticipated third edition of the Doek and Slay event, scheduled to take place next week Sunday at the ZITF main arena in Bulawayo has undergone a significant change in its line-up.

Initially, the organisers had announced that South African sensation Lady Du would grace the stage, but they have now revealed that Zimbabwean music icon ExQ will take the spotlight instead.

Anesu Rwanga, the event organiser explained the decision, stating, “The reason why Lady Du is no longer coming is due to the people’s popular demand. After conducting a poll, it became clear that there is a strong desire to feature ExQ as part of the line-up.

“Additionally, there have been suggestions to diversify the representation of South African musicians at the event by potentially pairing Lady Du with another South African artiste. Some women were saying we can’t bring Lady Du as the only South African musician but it would be better if we bring Feli Nandi and ExQ. Then, if we are to bring a South African act, we should also do the same and bring Lady Du with another South African artist”.

This will not be ExQ’s first time performing there as he showcased his talent at the second edition.

Meanwhile, preparations for the event are well underway with early bird ticket sales ending today.

– @TashaMutsiba