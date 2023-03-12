Dog seen carrying 24-weeks foetus in Maphisa

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A DOG was seen carrying in its jaws a foetus along the Maphisa – Sun Yet Sen road in Matabeleland South with police investigating a case of baby dumping.

The foetus is 24-weeks old and the harrowing discovery was at Mahetshe Village, police tweeted.

“Police in Kezi are investigating a case of baby dumping alternatively unlawful termination of pregnancy following the discovery of an approximately 24 weeks old human foetus, which was carried by a dog along the Maphisa – Sun Yet Sen Road near Mahetshe Village, Maphisa,” read the tweet.

The police said anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.