Dogs bite more people in Masvingo and Mashonaland West Provinces than anywhere else in Zimbabwe, as 20 000 bites recorded countrywide this year

Raymond Javaraza –Â [email protected]

A TOTAL of 20 779 cases of dog bites have been reported across the country since the beginning of the year.

The statistics were revealed by the Ministry of Health and Child Care in its Disease Surveillance Report for the week that ended at the end of last month.

During the same period, 598 dog bite cases were recorded but no deaths. 151 of the cases were bitten by vaccinated dogs, 120 by unvaccinated dogs and 327 by dogs of unknown statuses. The highest cases of dog bites were recorded in Masvingo Province (99) and Mashonaland West Province (81).

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are no global estimates of dog bite incidences, however, studies suggest that dog bites account for tens of millions of injuries annually.

WHO says dog bite fatality rates are higher in low- and middle-income countries than in high-income countries because the dogs in the latter are highly likely to be vaccinated against rabies.

An estimated 59,000 people die annually from rabies.

While rabies is vaccine-preventable and post-exposure prophylaxis can be administered soon after exposure to save lives, once signs of rabies appear, there is no treatment and the consequences can be fatal.