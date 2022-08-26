Doing Business Seminar for Bulawayo youths this weekend

Mbulelo Mpofu, Business Reporter

BULAWAYO youths will have the opportunity to engage over business development and share empowerment insights with experienced entrepreneurs this coming Sunday.

Organised by a local events management company, White Ties Events in collaboration with entrepreneurship coach, Mr Brett Chulu, Engineer Philani Mpofu and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the business networking breakfast will be held at a local venue under the theme: “Doing business the moguls way”.

In an interview, White Ties Events member, Mr Bryan Sibanda said the meeting was aimed at helping youths in business to maximise on opportunities at their disposal.

“Our goal is to create an opportunity to network and share ideas for those who are in business and those who want to start business,” he said.

“Our main targets are young men and women who are interested in starting their own businesses.”

Engineer Mpofu, who is a University of Zimbabwe and Oxford University Alumni said they want to take advantage of opportunities found in Zimbabwe.

“We want to zero in on the opportunities found in the country, region and the continent to turn our young people into dynamic and disruptive business people,” he said.

“We would talk about the Christian mandate of labouring for six days in a week, that is, being productive in 6/7 days as found in the 10 commandments, concluding with an identification of business opportunities that can be pursued by young people in the country and beyond!

“We would interrogate the reasons why young people are not into value addition business in the agriculture, mining and other sectors. We would also look at how can this be addressed, ” said Eng Mpofu.

With a lot of misconceptions and myths surrounding the newly-introduced gold coin, there will be a representative from the RBZ to demystify the issue, said the organisers. – @eMKlass_49