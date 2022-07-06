Domestic tourism anchors sector resurgence — report

Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S tourism sector generated an estimated US$129,2 million in the first quarter of this year, reflecting a 138 percent earnings increase when compared to US$54,2 million realised in the same period in 2021, a latest Treasury report shows.

The year 2022 began on a positive note for the tourism industry with Government gradually removing Covid-19 restrictions, thereby allowing tourism activities to resume.

Domestic tourism has become a critical contributor of late with the Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) activities coming in stronger, adding impetus to the resurgent regional and international arrivals.

“The buoyant results for the first quarter remain closely hinged to the resilience of the domestic market with the domestic clientele accounting for an average of 94,7 percent, which was hedged by MICE business,” reads part of the recently issued Treasury Quarterly Bulletin.

“New airlines such as Eurowings Discover Airline began flying into Victoria Falls, South Africa’s Airlink added a new Harare-Durban route while FastJet Zimbabwe introduced the Victoria Falls-Kruger Mpumalanga route.”

Given the potential that domestic tourism has, industry experts have called for harmonisation of pricing and enhanced marketing to ensure product competitiveness, which would drive volumes even higher.

According to the report, which covers the period January to March, international tourist arrivals stood at 126 955 during the first quarter of 2022, an improvement when compared to the same period last year.

The positive performance was on account of a freer global travelling environment when compared to the whole of last year, said the Treasury.

“Of the 126 955 arrivals, 62.7 percent came from Africa while 20.9 percent came from Europe while all the other regions contributed the remaining 16.4 percent,” reads the report.

“Similarly, there was notable recovery in the accommodation sector with national average hotel room occupancy level recording a 20 percent improvement from 14 percent occupancy rate in 2021 to 34 percent in 2022.

“All regions in the country experienced growth ranging from seven percent to 37 percent with Bulawayo recording the highest growth and an occupancy rate above 50 percent.”