Donald Trump sworn in as US president for second time, telling Americans: ‘The golden age begins right now’

Donald Trump has been sworn in as 47th President of the United States, completing perhaps the most remarkable political comeback in American history.

The Republican, the first convicted felon ever to become commander-in-chief, is now giving his inaugural address.

“The golden age begins right now,” he said.

“I’m going to put America first… The scales of justice will be rebalance,” he added.

His wife Melania stood beside him as he gave the oath of office for the second time in his life.

Afterwards, a gun salute marked the beginning of the 47th US president’s administration.

Mr Trump is expected to issue a flurry of executive orders on day one of his second administration, including declaring a national emergency at the border with Mexico and ending birthright citizenship.

A host of former presidents and foreign politicians were in the room to watch the transfer of power – as well as a number of tech titans and billionaires who have sought to curry favour with Mr Trump.

But the ceremony was not without an awkward moment, with Mr Trump going to kiss his wife but missing her face as he went to take his seat in the Capitol Rotunda.

The ceremony is usually held outside but was brought inside the Capitol Rotunda because of the weather – it was expected to be the coldest inauguration day in 40 years.

Earlier, Mr Trump and his wife Melania joined Joe Biden and his wife Jill for the tea, which is traditionally held on inauguration day to welcome the new president. Afterwards, they all travelled in the same car in a motorcade to the Capitol.

King Charles was among those wishing the new president well, sending a personal message to Mr Trump congratulating him and reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the UK and US.