Donald Trump’s second inauguration
Donald Trump is to be sworn-in as US president on Monday, ushering in another turbulent four-year term.
Trump’s inauguration completes a triumphant comeback for a political disruptor who survived two impeachment trials, a felony conviction, two assassination attempts and an indictment for attempting to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The ceremony is taking place inside the Rotunda of the US Capitol, four years after a mob of Trump supporters breached the symbol of American democracy in an unsuccessful effort to forestall the Republican Trump’s 2020 defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
The swearing-in was moved indoors for the first time in 40 years due to the extreme cold.
Comments