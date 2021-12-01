Don’t give up on your dreams: Nakamba

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ASTON Villa and Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has urged young players not to give up their dreams as it was possible for them to play in top leagues such as the English Premier League.

The midfielder was voted man-of-the-match in Villa’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday. He was also named by Premier League legend Allen Shearer in his EPL Team of the Week.

Aston Villa fans were also impressed by Nakamba’s display, with some even comparing him with former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfield enforcer Claude Makelele and N’Golo Kanté.

Villa’s win on Saturday was the second in succession under new manager and Liverpool hero Steven Gerrard.

Under Gerrard, Nakamba’s game seems to has moved a gear up, with the midfielder looking a completely different player.

Speaking to Villa TV, Nakamba said he’s been enjoying his football under Gerrard.

“I’ve enjoyed it and also they’ve been speaking to us about how they want us to play. They want us to improve, they’re on to us every time, which is good, it helps us improve in a lot of things,” said Nakamba.

“So far, they’ve been really helpful in terms of making us believe and making us improve and trying our best in the aspects where they think we are stronger. They give us more options to get better and better.”

Asked about how he feels knowing he has all the backing in Zimbabwe, Nakamba said: “It motivates me. It gives courage and belief back home for young players who have a dream to play in the Premier League.

They must believe that they can make it; that it’s possible to achieve what they want to do.

To my fellow Zimbabweans back home, thank you for the love and support that you show me.

To all the young aspiring footballers in Zimbabwe, it’s possible to play in the Premier League, just keep on believing and don’t let anyone tell you that it’s not possible,” he added.

Villa face a tough mid-week assignment against Manchester City at home today.

“Each and every game is always a tough game.

Now playing against Man City, it’s not easy, but I think we need to give everything and compete, continue what we’re doing and give everything to get a positive result,” he said.

Gerrard has stuck with Villa’s midfield trio of Nakamba, John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey for his opening games against Brighton and Hove Albion, and Palace.

The 27-year-old Nakamba says he’s comfortable playing with any one of his teammates.

“I feel comfortable with anyone on the pitch. I’ve played with Ramsey, McGinn, Dougie, with Carney and we’re always pushing each other in training, we are close to each other.” – @innocentskizoe.