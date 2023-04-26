Don’t go hungry in Bulawayo…Quick guide to places to eat in the city

Showbiz Reporters

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) is well underway with the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre currently stomping.

The signing and sealing of deals and achieving business synergies is the ultimate goal for many during this time, but to do this, people need to eat well so that they are able to focus.

This being one of the busiest seasons in Bulawayo, there are various places that visitors can try out so as to get the feel of the City of Kings and Queens.

Chronicle Showbiz has drafted a list of places that people can visit to get food at the exhibition centre and within the CBD.

Places to get food at ZITF

Those that are into traditional food can try out Sis Bee’s Kitchen stall which is right behind Hall 2. They are offering a diverse range of traditional meals. Not into traditional food, then try out Fairy Café and Steakhouse whose stalls are right outside Hall 3. These two are serving chicken wraps, burgers, Russian sausages, steak and chips among many others.

Inside the halls, one can find either Cresta Churchill or Rainbow Hotel which are serving refreshments to people around.

Coffee Lovers

Haefelis, Roasted Bean, Simply Delicious

Haefelis, located along Fife St offers a range of homestyle breakfasts and scrumptious pastries to go.

Another option is the Roasted Bean, an anytime café that serves a great variety of cakes, breakfast meals and lunch meals. Simply Delicious situated in Burnside is great for coffee and cake.

Traditional Foods

Homely House Restaurant/Sis Bee’s Kitchen/Embuzini (KoJudea)

Bulawayo is one of the cities that have quite a variety of food delicacies and it has not lost its touch in terms of traditional food. Those that want to try out the city’s best traditional food can visit the food houses above.

Homely House is situated along 11th Avenue and Josiah Tongogara Street while Sis Bee’s Kitchen is located by the Parkade Centre. For a full-on Bulawayo experience, KoJudea is the place to be for those who love goat meat, be it boiled, braaied or fried. The venue is situated in Magwegwe North suburb.

Zonkizizwe Shopping Centre

A walking distance from the exhibition centre, this shopping centre is a favourite of many trade fair visitors because of its convenience.

From Pick n Pay supermarket which is always ready to serve fresh meals, people are guaranteed to find meals of their choice depending on their budget.

There are plenty of options at this shopping centre from Pizza Hut, Brookes Café & Deli, Roosters pub and grill to the newly opened Kings Kraal restaurant. Surely, one cannot go hungry in this city. To cool oneself, the best ice cream is on offer at the Eskimo Hut.

Imbali Mall Food Court

Transforming shopping into an experience. There is a new mall in town which visitors who appreciate the finer things in life are certainly going to love. With a number of cocktail events lined up this week, those who may need outfits will certainly love this place as it has affluent boutiques and most importantly, up-market eateries.

These include Fairy Café, Chicken Hut and Halisi Grill and Takeaway, not forgetting the Sweet Gàterie Café. Basically, there is something for everyone at this mall that is located along Robert Mugabe Way.

Fine dining experience

The Deck (Banff Lodge Hotel), Carne Casa, La Kreme

Well, not everyone is a fan of traditional delicacies. However, that is well sorted as Bulawayo is one city that is big on fine dining. The Deck located at the Banff Lodge in Hillside boasts a look of a lodge on the Zambezi River.

With its thatched roof, wooden tiled floors and Teak furniture looking onto a welcoming pool and exquisite gardens, one cannot help but feel relaxed and quite at home.

For the best fine dining with a world-class Brazilian experience, guests should feel free to try out Carne Casa restaurant located along 11th Ave and George Silundika St. La Kreme Restaurant located at the Lavinia Gardens in Waterford is another must-visit as it has an exquisite, brilliant and relaxing atmosphere for those who enjoy fine dining.

For Steak lovers

The Smokehouse/Cattleman

Situated in the leafy surroundings of the Busters Sports Club in Hillside, The Smokehouse is a must-visit during one’s stay in Bulawayo. This bar and restaurant which has a relaxed dining environment and a great outdoor seating area is the centre of Bulawayo’s social scene.

It is a sister company to the famous The Three Monkeys Restaurant in Victoria Falls and The Jam Tree in Harare. Cattleman is another great option for those who love their steak as it has the finest steaks with chicken, fish and vegetarian meals also on offer.

For braai lovers

Hartsfield Tshisanyama/Esibayeni/Mazinyane/Chicken Corner/KoChigumira/East 68/Redwood

What’s a Bulawayo experience without a Shisanyama experience? To unwind from the hectic ZITF action, one can pull up at Esibayeni in Matshobana for some braaied meat. Other establishments that one can visit for an experience of a lifetime are Chigumira and KoNtuthu Shisanyama at Eyardini, KoMazinyane (along Plumtree Rd), East 68 (Matsheumhlophe) and Hartsfield Tshisanyama. For those with a bit of time, they can go as far as Redwood (a few kilometres out of Bulawayo along Plumtree Rd).

Fast-food junkies

KFC/Rocomamas/Nando’s/Chicken Inn/Steers/Barcelos/Creamy Inn/Royal Sunflower/Ekhaya/Slice Pizzeria

Fast-food junkies will be happy to hear that one of the trendiest restaurants in Southern Africa, Rocomamas recently opened in the city and is playing popular among burger, ribs and wings enthusiasts.

Those who love fast-food may want to make their way to Jason Moyo St as this is the street where most action is. Also on this street are flame-grilled chicken specialists Nando’s and Barcelos as well as Chicken Inn.

With temperatures promising to be high during the week, people may want to cool off with some ice cream from Creamy Inn. There are so many options for those into fast food as the best in the game in terms of hot chips – Royal Sunflower and, Ekhaya and Slice Pizzeria are good options to choose from.

Pie Corner

If you are missing home and are in need of food that will definitely remind you of home then this is your spot located along Fife Street and 9th Ave.

Oriental Pies

Do not tell people you were in Bulawayo without sampling the city’s flagship pies.