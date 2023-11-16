Don’t go underground during the rainy season!Government warns illegal miners as mine collapse accidents escalate.

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

MINES and Mining Development Deputy Minister Polite Kambamura has appealed to miners to avoid going underground during the rainy season to avoid mine collapses because of wet ground.

The rainy season is usually associated with an increase in fatalities within the mining sector with some mines collapsing due to lack of proper supporting structures.

During the rainy season, the ground will be weak and most likely to collapse.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Minister Kambamura said: “I would like to take this opportunity to alert our miners that it is now rainy season and they should mine safely.

“If the ground is wet, they should not go underground. We have witnessed many accidents in the recent past and we would not want to continue witnessing such.”

The latest State of Mining Industry Survey Report for 2024 released by the Chamber of Mines recently shows that the mining industry reported 110 fatal accidents during the period January to July 2023, compared to 106 fatal accidents during the same period last year.

The 110 accidents resulted in 120 fatalities and 92 percent of the accidents reported during the period under review occurred underground.

The report notes that large-scale operations contributed 18 percent to the total accidents reported in the period under review.

“Of the 20 accidents reported for large-scale mines, 80 percent were in underground operations. Illegal mining operations contributed 22 percent to the total number of accidents,” reads the report.

“The small-scale mining industry contributed 60 percent to the total number of fatal accidents.”

Cases of accidents in the small-scale mining sector have been on the rise, resulting in the loss of human lives due to the sub-standard equipment, which makes it difficult to observe and adhere to standard safety practices.

Accidents in disused mines are common, where artisanal or small-scale miners defy authorities by mining in old shafts that are prone to collapse.

In most cases, the abandoned shafts are not properly sealed off.

Mine incidents are not only experienced in the small-scale segment but also big mining companies although the prevalence is lower.