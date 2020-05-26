Don’t let pandemic derail you: 2bowbow

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean kwaito artiste Callmore Mpofu has urged Zimbabweans including music fans to join hands in the fight against Covid-19.

In an interview, Mpofu whose stage name is 2bowbow, said he had put on hold plans to release his new album because of the lockdown in both Zimbabwe and SA.

He said while artistes need to survive, staying indoors and contributing to the fight against Covid-19 will help reduce the impact of the pandemic.

“Because of coronavirus, I am keeping indoors for the sake of my family and loved ones. I therefore want to advise everyone to follow Government rules of maintaining social distancing, sanitising their hands, putting on masks and washing hands frequently as recommended so that we all play a part in reducing spread of Covid-19,” said 2bowbow.

A number of artists have resorted to live streaming and online music shows to either make money or remain relevant in light of the pandemic. 2bowbow said he is also using social media platforms to keep in touch with fans in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The Insiza-born musician said he planned to release his new album when the lockdown is over.

“I had planned to drop my 2020 album mid-year but it is not possible because of the lockdown. My advice to young artists out there is that if they have dreams, they should not give up because of challenges,” he said.

Once the pandemic is fully contained, 2bowbow said he is planning on embarking on tours in the country to promote his music.

2bowbow, whose music is on high rotation on Khulumani FM, relocated to South Africa in 2007 after completing his high school studies at Sojini Secondary in Mbembesi. His tough life experiences inspired him to venture into music and he recorded his first album titled Ups and Downs in 2010.

In 2013, he released an album titled 2bowbow versus State. In 2017, he released a hit single titled Umhlab’uyahlaba and a number of singles including Living like we don’t care, Beautiful Girls, For Criminals, Ndini, Passenger Seat and Abas’dedele in 2019. – @ncubeleon.