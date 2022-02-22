Don’t limit yourselves, Mkhaya tells artistes

Showbiz Reporter

Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer Vusa Mkhaya has urged local artistes to think beyond their comfort zones and tap into the global market as this will make their music marketable internationally.

Speaking on The BYO Podcast Ingxoxo 99 recently, Mkhaya said the world does not end in Bulawayo, advising artistes that the global market has endless possibilities that can make artistes to be recognised globally.

“Many artistes make music eyeing the Bulawayo market and forget that Bulawayo is not the world, the world is big. One of the things that we should do as artistes is to study how some musicians have penetrated the international market.

“It’s important that when one makes music, they should not focus on the Zimbabwean audience only, but the world at large. If we do that, our music will reach the global market just like Amapiano and Naija music.”

Mkhaya gave an example of Victoria Falls group, Mokoomba that has broken boundaries with its Afro-fusion sound.

“Look at Mookomba for example, they are not known in Zimbabwe but they are performing and touring the world. Also, Nobuntu are in the US right now performing at 28 gigs as part of their tour. Even our biggest artistes in the country cannot do the gigs being done by Nobuntu.

“If you go to the streets and ask anyone about Nobuntu, there are very few who know them,” said Mkhaya. He said singing in local languages is a unique selling point because there is no room to imitate other foreign artistes.

The globetrotting artiste who is in the country for various programmes, said artistes should take advantage of the World Music Expo that is asking artistes to submit entries as this is a good platform for them to market their music internationally.