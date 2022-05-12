Don’t miss Poetry on Thursday tonight at Oasis

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Tonight, poetry lovers are set to get a treat of poems from famous and award-winning poets at The Oasis.

The show is a continuation of the Poetry on Thursday, a show hosted every second Thursday of each month.

This evening’s show will be hosted by Sox the poet and performances will come from renowned poets Mgcini Nyoni, Lady Tshawe and Tinashe Tafirenyika.

The performances are expected to start at 6.30pm and audiences will pay US$5 to enjoy the great performances.

