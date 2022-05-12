Don’t miss Poetry on Thursday tonight at Oasis

12 May, 2022 - 14:05 0 Views
0 Comments
Don’t miss Poetry on Thursday tonight at Oasis Lady Tshawe

The Chronicle

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Tonight, poetry lovers are set to get a treat of poems from famous and award-winning poets at The Oasis.

The show is a continuation of the Poetry on Thursday, a show hosted every second Thursday of each month.

Mgcini Nyoni

This evening’s show will be hosted by Sox the poet and performances will come from renowned poets Mgcini Nyoni, Lady Tshawe and Tinashe Tafirenyika.

The performances are expected to start at 6.30pm and audiences will pay US$5 to enjoy the great performances.

 

 

 

Normal
0

false
false
false

EN-GB
X-NONE
AR-SA

/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;
mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
mso-style-noshow:yes;
mso-style-priority:99;
mso-style-parent:””;
mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;
mso-para-margin-top:0in;
mso-para-margin-right:0in;
mso-para-margin-bottom:8.0pt;
mso-para-margin-left:0in;
line-height:107%;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
font-size:11.0pt;
font-family:”Calibri”,sans-serif;
mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;
mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;
mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;
mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;
mso-fareast-language:EN-US;}

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting