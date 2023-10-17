Don’t rush to plant, farmers urged

Business Writer

FARMERS have been discouraged from rushing to plant taking advantage of the current rains as the rainy season has not started but are urged to use the opportunity to speed up land preparation, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri has said.

In a statement on Tuesday (today), Prof Jiri said farmers are discouraged from planting unless they have adequate irrigation.

“Many parts of the country have received substantial rains this week. The Meteorological Services Department advises that this is not the start of the rainy season.

“We advise farmers to use these rains to speed up land preparation (holing for Pfumvudza / Intwasa and accelerating tillage for those practicing conventional farming). Farmers are discouraged from planting unless they have adequate irrigation,” he said.

Prof Jiri added that it is not advisable to harvest now.

“We expect the weather to clear soon so wheat farmers may expect a better assessment of the crop. Unless a farmer has access to drying facilities, no harvesting is advisable until the moisture content is in the acceptable range.