Don’t spare the magic wand

Some if not many companies in Zimbabwe barely survive or die for lack of access to business magic-wands within their easy reach.

Zimbabwe boasts fourteen State universities and Lupane State University in Matabeleland North province demonstrates the kind of leverage Zimbabwe’s institutions of higher learning can have for the survival of businesses.

A news-story published earlier this week in this paper detailed how the university’s Business Clinic identifies ailing businesses within Bulawayo and Matabeleland North, and the diagnostic assessments offered to identify key challenges, strategic planning and advisory services as well as access to research and development resources.

The LSU’s innovative initiative exemplifies the university’s commitment to fostering sustainable development and community engagement.

If replicated by the other state universities, the role of institutions of higher learning such as universities would empower various business enterprises in transforming the economy and general welfare of the Zimbabwean population.

In this regard what have the other institutions of higher-learning done to motivate economic and various other services for the good of our motherland?

That is the big question that institutions of higher learning across the nation should answer as a follow-up to future lives of their graduates instead of merely regarding them as “gone with the wind”.

Contextually what LSU is doing, fits well with our Second Republic’s heritage-based Education 5.0 philosophy, so that no other Zimbabwean institutions are left in the woods but that their partnerships with industry will result in the development of relevant skills and knowledge to promote economic growth and job creation while ensuring sustainable development.

Beyond the Business Clinic, universities can play a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship and innovation.

By offering courses, workshops, and mentorship programmes, they can equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to start and grow their own businesses.

Furthermore, universities can establish incubators and accelerators to provide start-ups with the resources and support they need to succeed.

It is imperative that these institutions continue to innovate and expand their efforts to ensure a prosperous future for Zimbabwe.

That is what our independence, sovereignty and self-determination are all about.