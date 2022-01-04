Don’t worry about absent stars: Mapeza

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Norman Mapeza has suggested that less talk about the absence of Khama Billiat and other players would be hugely beneficial to players that answered to the call of duty.

Speaking after his side’s goalless draw against Sudan on Sunday, Mapeza said the football family must instead rally behind players that are available for selection at the finals.

“Look, we all respect Khama’s decision, but let’s not take anything away from these boys.

If we keep on talking about the players who are not here, I don’t think we will be doing justice to these boys.

“They are also here to play football, they also felt Khama should be here, but he is not here, so we need to concentrate on what we got and this is what we have,” Mapeza said.

Billiat, who has been the Warriors’ poster boy for the last decade, made a surprise announcement quitting international football, last month soon after completion of their disastrous 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Zifa has been making attempts to convince the midfielder to reconsider decision, but to no avail.

The Warriors were meant to play a warm-up game against Cameroon today, but the game was shelved.

Zimbabwe are in group B together with Senegal, Guinea and Malawi.

They open their campaign against Senegal on January 10 at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam.

Their next game is against Malawi four days later at the same venue.

The team will then shift base to Yaoundé for the final group match against Guinea on January 18 at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium.

Zimbabwe have never gone past the group stages in the tournament and will be hoping to break the jinx in their fifth appearance.

