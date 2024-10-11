Dorcas Moyo ready to dazzle UK fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Gospel music sensation Dorcas Moyo is set to captivate audiences in the United Kingdom, where she will be one of the headline acts at the Worship Night 2.

The 2024 CLIMA Africa Awards Best Female Artiste will share the stage with prominent names such as Dr Tawanda, known for his hit Fake Love, Mambo Dhuterere, Sharon Manatsa, Lloyd Tevedzai, Bee Wezhira, Evangelist Wadza, Evangelist Muparinga, Matilda Tekeshe, Pastor Olinda, Yeukai Washe, Prophetess Ellen, and Apostle Chigodora.

The event will take place tomorrow at the Dunstable Conference Centre in Dunstable.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Online from the UK, Moyo’s manager, Peter Madondo, expressed excitement about their third show in the UK and promised an electrifying performance.

“We believe in delivering nothing but the very best. It’s not often that fans in the diaspora get to interact with her, so we are committed to creating unforgettable memories,” said Madondo.

