Dorcas Moyo speaks out: “I won’t engage in social media battles”

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Gospel sensation Dorcas Moyo, who recently found herself at the centre of a social media storm after her lyrics were politicised, has decided to take a step back from online arguments.

Moyo made headlines for her line, “Ranganai Zvichakona”, meaning “you can plot, but it won’t work,” a statement she posted on March 31 that quickly became a topic of controversy.

In an exclusive interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Moyo shared how the online trolling had taken an emotional toll on her.

“Honestly speaking, it’s not easy. At times, it really takes its toll on oneself. I have learnt not to engage in social media battles and have opted for quiet diplomacy,” she said.

Rather than responding to her critics, Moyo chooses to focus on the positive, viewing the trolling as an opportunity to further promote her brand.

In the midst of the negativity, Moyo was recently gifted a 2025 Toyota Fortuner and US$20 000 by businessman Wicknell Chivayo, a gesture she described as a rare and generous act.

“It would be wizardry at its pinnacle should one fail to appreciate such a rare deed of generosity. I’m extra excited to receive such a huge token from Sir Wicknell, and I pray that God continues blessing him,” she said.