Dorcas Moyo up for another Clima Africa Gospel Award

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment

Gospel music sensation Dorcas Moyo has secured her second nomination at the Clima Africa Awards 2025 edition.

The Clima Africa Awards recognise and celebrate individuals and organisations making a meaningful impact across various sectors, including music, leadership, and global citizenship.

Moyo’s latest nomination follows her debut nod last year, where she went on to win the Africa Female Gospel Artiste of the Year award.

This year, she is nominated alongside some of the continent’s top gospel powerhouses, including Winnie Mashaba, Janet Otieno, Chinyere Udoma, Sarah Apekeola, and Azwi Kokela.

The awards ceremony is scheduled for October 5, 2025, at The Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg, South Africa. Speaking on the nomination, Moyo said she is deeply humbled and honoured by the recognition.

“Recognition always comes with its fair share of exhilaration, and this one is no exception. I’m truly excited about the honour. It’s a testimony that I’m doing something right, consistently.

"Winning this award will further strengthen one of our strategic pillars, which is to gain international recognition. While I will celebrate, it also places me under greater responsibility to reach even greater heights in line with our mantra: Higher still, higher," said Moyo.