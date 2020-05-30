Double blow for Inyathi community

Mr Billiat Tshuma standing next to the dam where some villagers have drowned

Mthabisi Tshuma, recently in Mpolompolo Village, Inyathi

LIVING in fear has for many years been a part of life for people of Mpolompolo Village in Inyathi (north of Bulawayo).

Their local dam now referred to as Mabulala Dam has taken lives of their loved ones.

The villagers use the dam as a source of water for irrigating their gardens but unfortunately a number of them have also drowned in the same dam.

The dam is also a source of water for livestock as many villagers keep livetock that include cattle and goats.

Two months ago a worker at a local mine fell into the dam and drowned while pumping water for the mine.

Billiat Tshuma narrated how they spent days trying to retrieve the worker’s body without success.

“One morning I woke up and went to the dam to water my garden like I usually do. On a normal day, I’d find the deceased pumping water from the dam and we would chat but on this day he was conspicuous by his absence,” said Mr Tshuma.

He said he became suspicious and moved around the dam to check on the worker who had become so close to him as they met each time he went to water his garden.

Mr Tshuma said when he noticed skidding marks he concluded the man might have drowned as many had drowned in the same dam before.

“I quickly rushed home and alerted other villagers and the search began. The body was found after a few days,” said Mr Tshuma.

He said tragedy struck when villagers were seized with the threat of the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Tshuma said many of them were yet to be educated on measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

“People are afraid of this pandemic which we hear is killing thousands around the globe,” he said.

Another villager, Mr Prince Mpofu said they have just heard that people should put on masks but were not told where to get the masks from.

“Women are improvising by using their doeks as face masks and the problem is with men who cannot get the masks,” said Mr Mpofu.

Wearing face masks is compulsory under lockdown Level Two and those found not wearing masks risk being arrested. — @mthabisi_mthire.