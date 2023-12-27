Double burial for suicide and murder victim

Peter Matika, @petematika

A “DOUBLE burial” was held yesterday for the 38-year-old man, who cold-heartedly killed his 29-year-old girlfriend last weekend, over a yet-to-be-disclosed matter.

The two were buried yesterday at Umvutshwa Park Cemetery in Bulawayo, with both families still yet to convene to discuss the matter.

Hundreds of people, who included businesspeople, politicians, friends, and family gathered at Mandlenkosi Dube’s grave, which was approximately 800 metres from his mistress – Precious Dube’s grave, whose burial was attended by few friends and family.