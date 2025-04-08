Double centuries earn Curran Bangladesh Test spot

Eddie Chikamhi, Zimpapers Sports Hub

BEN CURRAN could hardly have made a louder statement. The stylish top-order batter blasted twin centuries in a four-day match at Harare Sports Club over the weekend, earning his way into Zimbabwe’s Test squad for this month’s tour of Bangladesh.

The 28-year-old left-hander smashed 147 in the first innings and followed up with a polished unbeaten 105 in the second, lighting up the domestic scene as national selectors put the finishing touches to the 15-man squad. His red-hot form saw him recalled to the Chevrons side for the two-Test series in Bangladesh — Zimbabwe’s first red-ball visit to the Asian nation since 2020.

Curran’s rare double-century feat hadn’t been seen since Brendan Taylor produced scores of 110 and 106* in a Test against the same opposition in Mirpur during the 2018/19 season. Veteran all-rounder Sean Williams also returns to bolster the squad after sitting out the previous Test against Ireland with a back injury.

Captain Craig Ervine, reclaims the armband, having pulled out on the eve of that match in February due to a personal emergency.

The first Test is scheduled for April 20 – 24 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with the second to follow from April 28 to May 2 in Chattogram. Zimbabwe head coach, Justin Sammons was upbeat about the squad’s chances.

“We are very excited to be heading into a period where Test cricket will be our sole focus. The squad has been set up to give us the best balance to deal with whatever may be thrown our way,” he said.

Zimbabwe last played a Test in Bangladesh five years ago, suffering an innings defeat in Dhaka.

The squad features three changes from the one selected for Ireland tour earlier this year. Wicketkeeper-batter Joylord Gumbie, was dropped for Tafadzwa Tsiga, who returns to the fold two years after debuting against the West Indies. Left-arm spinner, Wellington Masakadza also earns a recall at the expense of seamer Newman Nyamhuri, while Takudzwanashe Kaitano misses out. Wessly Madhevere retains his place after being drafted in late to face Ireland.

Johnathan Campbell, who captained in Ervine’s absence, keeps his spot, along with Nicholas Welch, who impressed with a fluent 90 on debut. Pacers, Victor Nyauchi and Brian Bennett held onto their places after decent outings in the recent provincial match, while frontline quick Blessing Muzarabani — fresh from a record seven-wicket haul against Afghanistan — will spearhead the attack with Richard Ngarava. The only uncapped name in the squad is leg-spinner, Vincent Masekesa.

Zimbabwe are due to arrive in Bangladesh on April 15 to prepare for the subcontinent conditions. The Chevrons have not enjoyed much success in the format lately, losing eight of their last 10 Tests and drawing the other two. Their last Test win came more than three years ago — in March 2021 against Afghanistan.

Hosts Bangladesh, who haven’t played Zimbabwe in a Test since February 2020, are also under pressure, having failed to win a red-ball match since November last year.

Zimbabwe Test Squad:

Craig Ervine (Captain), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams.