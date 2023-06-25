Double delight for Tarakinyu, Chitate at Tanganda

TANGANDA Half Marathon 2023 edition winner Moses Tarakinyu (centre) being congratulated by other athletes at Mutare Sports Club on Sunday morning

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

MOSES Tarakinyu and Olivia Chitate successfully defended their Tanganda Half Marathon titles in Mutare this morning.

Both pocketed US$550 for the achievements.

However, they failed to beat their personal best times recorded in last year’s edition.

Tarakinyu finished the 21km race in one hour two minutes and 21 seconds, a minute shy of his 2022 record.

In the women’s contest, Chitate made it a straight third win in a row, crossing the finishing line in one hour and 15 minutes.

He had performed better last year in one hour one minute and 22 seconds

For this feat, both have secured a berth to run at the World Half Marathon in Latvia this September.

Closely on the Tarakinyu’s tail was Elijah Mabhunu who settled for second in a time of one hour two minutes and 28 seconds.

A minute later, Blessing Wayisoni was to follow in one hour three minutes and 30 seconds.

Equally close was the women’s race where Ethel Pangiso picked second spot in one hour 15 minutes and 41 seconds, while the 2016 edition winner Patience Murove finished third in one hour 17 minutes and 24 seconds.

In the wheelchair racers encounter, Stella Jongwe made it two in a row finishing first, with Thandiwe Ndlovu and Margaret Bangajena settling for the second and third positions respectively.

In the men’s category, Chrispen Mberewere led the pack followed by Lance Rashai and Previous Wiri.

In other races Wellington Varevi won the 10km in the men’s category.

Samson Muroyiwa won the 21km wheelchair race.