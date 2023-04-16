Double murder accused further remanded in custody

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

A 37-year-old man from Vhembe view suburb in Beitbridge who is accused of killing his wife and her sister before burning their bodies is expected back in court on April 26.

The motive behind the murder of his wife Everjoy (30) and Sandra Chapasuka (20) is yet unknown.

Philani Mukothamo who recently handed himself to the police after weeks of playing hide and seek with the law will have to wait a little longer to know his fate while in remand prison.

He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before Magistrate Miss Annia Chimweta.

Prosecuting, Miss Esnath Vengedza said Mukothamo was married to Everjoy and her young sister Sandra had visited them to seek employment in Beitbridge when he allegedly killed them between March 7 and March 8.

He then went to Mashavire business centre.

Later on, a neighbour was bathing at his house when he heard an explosion at the accused person’s house and went to investigate.

There was a fire and police who were informed about the incident, alerted the Beitbridge Fire Brigade which swiftly responded.

The fire was eventfully put out and the two women’s remains were found in a corner of the room and they had been burnt beyond recognition.

Forensic experts were called to ascertain the cause of fire

Initially, the case was being treated as an ordinary case of house fire, but police investigations later pointed to murder.