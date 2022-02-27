Double Nama nomination for Ikasi The Hood film

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FILM production Ikasi The Hood has shown the power of its creativity as it is nominated in two categories of the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

The film is nominated in the Best Screen Production (Short Film) and Best Actor category through fast-rising actor Kumbilani Ncube.

Ikasi The Hood director Mzingaye Ngwabi said the nominations came as a surprise taking note that this was their first short-film production. He said the nomination showed that they are headed in the right direction.

“When the Nama nominees were announced, I was totally surprised. I wasn’t expecting a nomination since this was my first film. We hope to clinch this gong and bring the award to the people of Bulawayo,” said Ngwabi.

Ngwabi who also runs Young Artists Development School (Yads) said they have enrolled students whom they hope will continue to promote the production of films in the region.

“We’ve enrolled 14 students for this year who started their theatre and film acting class on January 8. The programme runs till year end. I’m positive that in December, everyone in that class will graduate,” he said.

Ncube who plays the role of Jonz, a villain also said the nomination came as a surprise.

“I feel honoured to be nominated as an outstanding actor. Honestly, it came as a surprise. I didn’t know that I also have what it takes to be recognised across the country.

“I’ll continue to fine-tune my art so that I rub shoulders with some of the most celebrated arts people of Zimbabwe,” said Ncube.

Ikasi the Hood revolves around a young man named Lwandle (played by Shaun Kembo) who resides in Nketa 8 suburb in Bulawayo. He wishes to become a great actor, earn money and use it to develop his neighbourhood and save his family from poverty. His hope and passion are restored when he meets a young woman who wishes to be a film producer and would love to work with him.

The film resembles issues that young people from the western suburbs face that include drug and substance abuse, water shortages, discrimination and poverty. – @mthabisi_mthire