Double Trouble to dance for Zimbabwe in South Africa

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

DOUBLE Trouble dance group will represent Zimbabwe in the 2022 Inter-Continental Dance Championship hosted by Global Dance Supreme at the Linder Auditorium, Johannesburg, South Africa from October 7 to 9.

Manubukhosi Masinge aka Uncle Stunna and Junior Chaisva aka Elemonto will take part in the 2-on-2 battle which will see them competing against dance groups from South Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Angola and India.

Global Dance Supreme sets out to afford young talented individuals the opportunity to be part of a global community of people who have the passion and skills for dancing especially in the various genres.

The same group represented the country last year as Megatronz Empire but, however, lost the battle in the quarter-finals.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz Uncle Stunna said they are getting ready for the competition.

“I feel very overwhelmed and happy at the same time. It’s not every day that you get such news. The best part is that we will be doing what we are passionate about. We have started practicing because you know as much as you think you are good practice always makes everything perfect. We are doing our best to make it to the finals this time,” said Uncle Stunna.

The duo won the Believers Boppers Battle, an annual inter-church dance competition, hosted by The Word of Life Church last week

