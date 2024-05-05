  • Today Sun, 05 May 2024

Douglas British Mloyi inducted as full member of St Joseph Catholic Men’s Association

Online Reporter

Douglas British Mloyi was today inducted as a full member of St Joseph Catholic Men’s Association after completing two years of Catholic teachings.

Congrats DeKay

 

 

Comments