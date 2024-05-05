Douglas British Mloyi inducted as full member of St Joseph Catholic Men’s Association
Online Reporter
Douglas British Mloyi was today inducted as a full member of St Joseph Catholic Men’s Association after completing two years of Catholic teachings.
Congrats DeKay
Comments