DPA scoops top solar industry awards

Cheers to more solar energy… Distributive Power Africa (DPA) Leadership team pose for a photo after scooping the Best Solar Project of the Year and Chief Executive Officer of the Year at The Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards 2022 held in Harare yesterday.

DISTRIBUTED Power Africa (DPA), the renewable energy company of Cassava Technologies, scooped two grand awards during the Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards 2022 held in Harare yesterday.

The first award was in the ‘Best Solar Project of the Year’ category and the second award was for the ‘Chief Executive Officer of the Year, which was scooped by Mr Divyajeet Mahajan.

The awards come as industry’s recognition of DPA’s leading role in Africa’s energy transition.

Demand for alternative energy is growing across Africa, including in Zimbabwe, due to power shortages in the region.

This has seen DPA scaling up the deployment of energy solutions to a varied range of new clients, across sectors such as mining, retail, manufacturing, and agriculture.

The energy company was recognised for its accelerated rollout of renewable energy solutions under Mr Mahajan’s leadership in Zimbabwe.

“We thank the organisers of the Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards for this recognition. It’s heartening to be recognised by industry peers,” he commented said.

“We are expanding our DPA footprint to support the increasing number of clients that are seeking more reliable, cleaner energy.

“These awards give us further motivation to keep delivering solutions that increase efficiencies for our Commercial and Industrial customers, in whatever sector they are.”

The Zimbabwe Solar Week Leadership Awards, were hosted by Solar Quarter- one of the largest solar energy sector media in Asia-Pacific and Africa.

The awards brought together over 150 top decision-makers in green power to discuss the vast business opportunities present in Zimbabwe’s growing energy sector.

The event was attended by project developers, solar EPC companies, equipment manufacturers, service and technology providers, as well as consulting firms.