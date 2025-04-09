Dr Chiwenga officiates at 6th International Renewable Energy Conference in Victoria Falls

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is being welcomed by Energy and Power Development Minister July Moyo, Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo and other delegates on his arrival at the international renewable energy conference and expo 2025 in Victoria Falls

Nqobile Bhebhe in Victoria Falls

VICE President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived at the venue of the International Renewable Energy Conference to officially open the 6th edition of the strategic conference here in Victoria Falls tomorrow.

Dr Chiwenga’s presence underscores national commitment to sustainable energy development.

The conference is held under the theme “Sustainable Energy Investments for a Better Future,” buttressing the country’s growing dedication to renewable energy as a driver of inclusive and resilient economic growth.

Other speakers include Energy and Power Development Minister Cde Moyo and Permanent Secretary, Dr Gloria Magombo.

They are joined by high-level thought leaders such as Ministry of Skills Audit and Development Permanent Secretary Rudo Chirisa, Artificial Intelligence Institute Africa Chair Dennis Magaya, ZERA energy efficiency expert Victor Sibanda and UNESCO renewable energy specialist Malvern Matongo among others.

The gathering has drawn a diverse range of stakeholders from across the globe, signaling not only the rising global interest in Zimbabwe’s renewable energy potential but also the country’s increasing role in shaping the continental clean energy narrative.

Discussions will span critical areas such as local financing mechanisms for renewable energy projects, the catalytic role of development partners and local banks, and strategies to enhance the bankability of green investments.

Emerging areas such as carbon credit trading, electric mobility, and the integration of Artificial intelligence in energy transition efforts will take center stage signalling the sector’s dynamic evolution.